Kosan halts stock offer

USA-based Kosan Biosciences has said that, in light of the decline in its share price after its August 15 statement regarding the National Cancer Institute-sponsored 17-AAG and DMAG clinical trials, the company and its underwriters have mutually agreed to terminate the previously-announced offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of some $39.4 million. The stock plunged 18% that day after the firm said that further patient enrollment in two cancer treatment clinical trials will be delayed until changes can be made to the study protocols (see also page 21).
"We remain confident in our development plans for our Hsp90 inhibitors as potential treatments for cancer." commented chief executive Daniel Santi, adding: "we will aggressively work to resolve any issues raised in today's earlier announcement and provide additional information when it is available. Closing the second quarter with $69.0 million in reserves and a $35.0 million credit line, we have considerable flexibility to pursue our development programs."
Kosan currently has two first-in-class anticancer agents in Phase II and Phase Ib clinical trials: KOS-862 (epothilone D) and 17-AAG, an Hsp90 (heat shock protein 90) inhibitor and geldanamycin analog. The firm's most advanced product, KOS-862, which is in two Phase II clinical trials and multiple Phase Ib studies, and its follow-on compound, KOS-1584, which is in Phase I evaluation, are partnered with Roche through a global development and commercialization agreement.
