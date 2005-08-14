Kosan prices $39M stock offering

California, USA-based Kosan Biosciences has announced the pricing of its public offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $8.75 each, for total gross proceeds of around $39.4 million. All of the shares are being offered by Kosan. The underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2005.
Credit Suisse First Boston is acting as sole book-runner of the offering, while SG Cowen & Co and CIBC World Markets are co-managers.
Kosan currently has two first-in-class anticancer agents in Phase II and Phase Ib clinical trials: KOS-862 (epothilone D) and 17-AAG, an Hsp90 (heat shock protein 90) inhibitor and geldanamycin analog. The firm's most advanced compound, KOS-862, which is in two Phase II clinical trials and multiple Phase Ib studies, and its follow-on compound, KOS-1584, which is in Phase I evaluation, are partnered with Roche through a global development and commercialization agreement. Kosan is developing 17-AAG and a second-generation geldanamycin analog, KOS-1022 (DMAG), that is in Phase I in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. It is also conducting Phase I and Phase Ib studies of its proprietary formulation of 17-AAG, KOS-953.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze