Kosan's 17AAG shows promise in early UK trial

A Cancer Research UK-funded four-year study of Kosan Biosciences' anticancer candidate 17-allylamino-17-demethoxygeldanamycin has demonstrated efficacy against a range of cancers, including those of the breast, prostate, bowel, kidney, ovarian and skin.

The 30-patient, dose-ranging study confirmed its biochemical mechanism and encouraging results in two patients with malignant melanoma have raised hopes that it could be effective in tumor types resistant to current drug options.

17AAG inactivates the protein folding chaperone Hsp90 and so disrupts the synthesis of a wide range of proteins critical for tumor growth, acting like several different treatments combined, and spurring hopes that it will reduce the chances of resistance.