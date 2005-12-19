Kosan's KOS-953 plus Herceptin to enter Ph II

US drugmaker Kosan Biosciences has initiated a Phase II clinical trial in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, administering KOS-953 in combination with Genentech's Herceptin (trastuzumab).

In this Phase II trial, patients will receive weekly doses of the heat-shock protein 90 inhibitor following the infusion of trastuzumab in either the adjuvant or metastatic setting. The primary objective of the protocol is to assess tumor response using the standard Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors guidelines.

A Phase Ib trial designed to determine the recommended Phase II dose and toxicity of the agent in combination with standard doses of Herceptin is ongoing. Interim data from this trial were presented at the 28th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Texas, USA, and demonstrated no marrow suppression and minimal hepatoxicity. Pharmacokinetic parameters for KOS-953 in this combination were similar to the drug administered as a single agent.