Kosan starts trials of KOS-1022 and KOS 953 in cancer therapy

30 January 2006

US drugmaker Kosan Biosciences says it has initiated a Phase I multicenter trial of KOS-1022, its second-generation heat shock protein 90 inhibitor, in patients with breast cancer. The drug, administered orally, is designed to target Hsp90 which is thought to play a key role in the protection of numerous proteins involved in tumor growth, including protein kinases and transcription factors.

The Phase I study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KOS-1022 in patients with advanced solid tumors, and will take place jointly at the University of Colorado Health Service Center and the Presbyterian Hospital Medical Center at the University of Pennsylvania. The drug is also being assessed as an intravenous treatment in patients with hematologic malignancies. Kosan says it plans to develop both the oral and intravenous formulations of the compound.

In addition, the firm's proprietary formulation of 17-AAG (KOS-953), which also inhibits Hsp90, is being investigated in a Phase II trial in combination with Genentechs Herceptin (trastuzumab) in patients with Her2 positive breast cancer, and as a multi-therapy in conjunction with Millennium/Ortho Biotechs Velcade (bortezomib) in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

