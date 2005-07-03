Kourilsky resigns as Institut Pasteur DG

Philippe Kourilsky has resigned as director general of France's vaccines research organization, the Institut Pasteur, six months after the departure, en bloc, of the board. Dr Kourilsky's departure takes effect July 31. The eminent immunologist said he had taken the decision in line with the board policy of December 2004 of advancing the naming of the future director general by six months. He has decided not to wait for the nomination of his successor. His departure is said to be linked to worsening relations between the institute's leadership and the research staff. Government funding has been reduced and this has added to the difficulties.