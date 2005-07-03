Kourilsky resigns as Institut Pasteur DG

Philippe Kourilsky has resigned as director general of France's vaccines research organization, the Institut Pasteur, six months after the departure, en bloc, of the board. Dr Kourilsky's departure takes effect July 31. The eminent immunologist said he had taken the decision in line with the board policy of December 2004 of advancing the naming of the future director general by six months. He has decided not to wait for the nomination of his successor. His departure is said to be linked to worsening relations between the institute's leadership and the research staff. Government funding has been reduced and this has added to the difficulties.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze