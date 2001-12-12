KS Biomedix' TransMid-107 gets orphan status

The US Food and Drug Administration has awarded orphan drug status to KSBiomedix' investigational treatment for high-grade gliomas, TransMid-107, which is due to start Phase III trials next year. The news is a boost for the firm, which has just discontinued development of KSB301, a candidate drug for osteoarthritis (Marketletter December 17).

TransMid-107 was awarded fast-track status by the FDA in August, so it could be on the market as early as 2003, according to analysts.