KSL and Kagoshima Univ give transdermal delivery a boost

According to a report in the Nikkei Weekly, Japan's KSL Co and Kagoshima University have co-developed a method of boosting the efficacy of transdermal drug delivery via the application of ultrasound.

The groups claim that this new technology may lead to dosing a broader range of drugs without the need for injection, as it removes the constraint of only being able to administer agents with very small molecules and high resistance to water solution through the skin barrier.