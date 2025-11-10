Kuraya's 6-Month Sales Grow 8%

Kuraya, Japan's second largest drugs wholesaler, increased its sales 8.1% to 167 billion yen ($2 billion) in the six-month period ended March 31, 1995. Net profits decreased 9.7% to 1.5 billion yen, and ordinary profits were 3.4 billion yen, up 12.7%.

The company experienced a strong pick-up in sales from January this year as a result of strong demand for antibiotic and antibacterial products and antiallergy agents. This was brought about by more people suffering from flu and also hayfever. Other factors that helped the sales increase were lower sales management costs, and the firm's expansion into northern Japan.

Lehman Bothers analysts, who have recently started coverage of this company, note a profit margin deterioration of 0.8% points to 88.4%. This, they say, was brought about by strong customer requests for discounts encouraging pricing competition among wholesalers, while pharmaceutical companies did not reduce shipment prices as much as official drug price cuts.