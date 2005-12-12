KV and Richter Gedeon expand license deal

The USA's KV Pharmaceutical Co has concluded a long-term licensing agreement with Hungarian drug giant Richter Gedeon to market the former's Clindesse (clindamycin phosphate) single-dose prescription treatment for bacterial vaginosis in 18 eastern European countries.
The agreement marks a growing relationship between the two companies, which includes an international license to market KV's one-dose prescription cream for vaginal yeast infection, Gynazole-1 (butoconazole nitrate) topical cream 2%.
In support of its choice of marketing partner, KV noted that Richter is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union.
