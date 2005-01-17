KV Pharma licenses two women's products for Mexico

USA-based KV Pharmaceutical says that it has entered into agreements with Representaciones E Investigaciones Medicas, SA de CV (RIMSA) for the licensing rights in Mexico for KV's two single-dose prescription vaginal cream products, US market leader Gynazole-1 (butaconazole nitrate) and the recently US Food and Drug Administration-approved Clindesse (clindamycin phosphate). KV will receive licensing fees and manufacturing revenues under the terms of the agreement with RIMSA for both products.

The products will be marketed in Mexico by RIMSA through its sales force of more than 200 which focuses on women's health care products. The US firm anticipates that Gynazole-1 will be ready for introduction in Mexico late in KV's fiscal year ending March 2006, with Clindesse to follow. Mexico's prescription marketplace for vaginal anti-infective products is estimated to be approximately $25 million, according to IMS figures.