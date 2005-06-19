KV Pharma's fiscal 2005 sees 7% sales rise

KV Pharmaceutical, a US specialty developer and maker of generic and branded medicines, has reported its 10th consecutive year of record revenues, with net sales for the 12 months ended March 31 up 7%, to $303.5 million, due to higher sales in its branded marketing division, Ther-Rx Corp.
Gross profits for the year totaled $195.8 million, or 65% of revenue, while net income fell 27% to $33.3 million. Income per diluted common share for fiscal 2005 was $0.63, a drop of 25%, after adjusting for 8.7 million additional shares, reflecting the company's outstanding contingent convertible debt.
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