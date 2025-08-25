Monday 25 August 2025

Kyowa Hakko Expanding Overseas

11 December 1998

Japanese pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kogyo is following theexample of many firms in Japan by expanding its drug development programs overseas. Concentrating on its cancer and Parkinson's disease treatments, Kyowa Hakko is planning to increase investment in its R&D facilities in Europe and the USA and expand clinical testing overseas.

In an attempt to boost sales in the non-domestic market, as well as partly offset stagnant sales in Japan, Phase I clinical trials of KW-2401 for cancer have started in the USA, in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health. Kyowa Hakko noted that another anticancer treatment, KW-2170, will undergo clinical trials in the USA in 1999.

Kyowa Hakko To Test PD Drug In Europe & USA Kyowa Hakko also intends to test KW-6002, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, in both the USA and Europe, despite Roche of Switzerland ending its collaboration agreement with the Japanese firm, effective the end of January 1999.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 22
24 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
VPAG deal failure prompts dire UK industry warnings
22 August 2025
Biotechnology
Expanded role for Parexel’s Jim Anthony
22 August 2025
Biotechnology
Health Canada nod for Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine
22 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Reduction in number of drugs on Russian market expected due to second extra rule
22 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Strong Phase III data on upadacitinib for alopecia areata
22 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
J&J adds further $2 billion to $55 billion US investment
22 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Neurizon Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze