Kyowa Hakko Expanding Overseas

Japanese pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kogyo is following theexample of many firms in Japan by expanding its drug development programs overseas. Concentrating on its cancer and Parkinson's disease treatments, Kyowa Hakko is planning to increase investment in its R&D facilities in Europe and the USA and expand clinical testing overseas.

In an attempt to boost sales in the non-domestic market, as well as partly offset stagnant sales in Japan, Phase I clinical trials of KW-2401 for cancer have started in the USA, in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health. Kyowa Hakko noted that another anticancer treatment, KW-2170, will undergo clinical trials in the USA in 1999.

Kyowa Hakko To Test PD Drug In Europe & USA Kyowa Hakko also intends to test KW-6002, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, in both the USA and Europe, despite Roche of Switzerland ending its collaboration agreement with the Japanese firm, effective the end of January 1999.