Kyowa Hakko Kogyo files PD drug with FDA

Japan-based Kyowa Hakko Kogyo's wholly-owned US subsidiary, Kyowa Pharmaceutical, has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting regulatory clearance for its developmental Parkinson's disease treatment Istradefylline (KW-6002). The company said that it is seeking approval for use of the drug, which has already been examined in Phase II and III studies, in combination with the current standard PD therapy levodopa to improve motor function in patients with idiopathic forms of the condition.