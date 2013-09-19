Kyowa's fiscal 2007 net income surges 58%

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kogyo says that its net sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2008, jumped 10.7% year-on-year to 392.1 billion yen ($3.73 billion), while consolidated operating income advanced 28.3% to 39.3 billion yen.
Recurring income rose 23.0% to 37.9 billion yen while profit surged 84.9% to 23.4 billion yen. Operating income in the pharmaceuticals segment grew 26.8%, supported by higher sales of anti-allergy and other products, while in the bio-chemicals business strong demand for amino acids overseas and the consolidation of Daiichi Fine Chemical resulted in an operating income increase of 135.6%.
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