Kyrgyzstan Buys Drugs With World Bank Loan

The government of Kyrgyzstan is planning to use part of a loan from theWorld Bank to purchase essential drugs, reports the US Embassy in the country's capital, Bishkek. The World Bank credit has been designated for reforms in the health care sector.
It is also reported that a privately-owned enterprise in the country is seeking a US partner to aid its drug production plants.
