La Jolla 2nd qtr loss improves 25%

California, USA-headquartered bitoechnology firm La Jolla Pharmaceutical has reported a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2005, of $6.3 million, or $0.08 per share, a 25% improvement on the comparable period last year.

Total operating expenses also fell 25% to $6.4 million, due to the cost savings related to the termination of 60 employees in connection with restructuring completed in March. This was also the main reason why R&D expenses fell to $5.2 million from $6.8 million. A fall in the purchasing of raw materials also contributed to the drop.