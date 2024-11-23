La Jolla/Leo Pharmaceutical LJP 394 deal

- La Jolla Pharmaceuticals has licensed marketing rights in Europe and the Middle East for LJP 394, its candidate drug for lupus erythematosus, to Leo Pharmaceutical Products of Denmark. The companies will collaborate on the development of the product; La Jolla retains manufacturing rights, will sell the drug to Leo and receive royalties on sales.
