La Jolla Pharm not in Nasdaq compliance

La Jolla Pharmaceutical of California, USA, says that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 4450(a)(5) because, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the bid price of the its common stock has closed below the minimum $1.00 per share. In accordance with Nasdaq regulations, La Jolla will be provided 180 calendar days, or until October 24, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
If the company does not regain compliance by October 24, the Nasdaq will notify it that its common stock will be delisted, although La Jolla can appeal any delisting determination by the Nasdaq staff to a Nasdaq Listings Qualifications Panel.
