La Jolla Pharma Completes Share Offer

California, USA-based drugmaker La Jolla Pharmaceuticals has completed the offering of 3.4 million shares for gross proceeds of $11 million. The offering was a direct placement to selected institutional and other investors.
The company's president, Steven Engle, has said the financing will provide the resources to sustain the momentum in completing Phase II clinical trials of the lupus compound LJP 394, as well as launch Phase III trials and focus on the follow-on toleragens for stroke, recurrent fetal loss and Rh hemolytic disease.
