La Jolla Pharma's Lupus Treatment

La Jolla Pharmaceutical of the USA has presented data showing that its LJP 394 vaccine product can suppress the double-stranded DNA antibodies characteristic of the autoimmune disorder lupus erythematosus. The data were presented at the 4th International Conference on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus held in Jerusalem, Israel, last month.
Lupus erythematosus is a chronic inflammatory disease of the connective tissue, affecting the skin and various internal organs including the heart, lungs and brain. Patients with the systemic form of the disease have an autoantibody, called antinuclear factor, in their serum, which reacts with nucleoprotein (DNA-histone complex).
LJP 394 is currently in Phase II trials, according to executive vice president of research and development Stephen Coutts. He said at the meeting that the primary effect of LJP 394 was to suppress the anti-dsDNA antibodies which are linked to nephritis, a principal cause of morbidity and mortality in SLE patients. Dr Coutts said that in immunized mice, LJP 394 suppressed serum levels of anti-dsDNA antibodies and anti-dsDNA specific antibody-producing cells by 80%.
