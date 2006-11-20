La Jolla progresses enrollment in Ph III Riquent trial

The USA's La Jolla Pharmaceutical has made progress enrolling patients and opening sites for a Phase III clinical trial of its drug candidate Riquent (abetimus sodium) for the treatment of lupus renal disease. To date, 82 patients have entered in the study, with 40 randomized in October. More than 150 additional subjects are currently in screening for potential enrollment. The company's goal is to open a total of approximately 120 sites worldwide with a target to complete recruitment in the second half of 2007.

Of the 82 enrolled patients, 27 had been randomized before enrollment for the study was suspended in 2005 to conserve cash. This Phase III study plans to enroll approximately 600 in the USA, Mexico, Europe and Asia, and most patients will be treated with higher doses than in previous studies.