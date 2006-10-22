La Jolla seeks EMEA ok to withdraw Riquent MAA

US drug developer La Jolla Pharmaceutical says that it has requested the withdrawal of its Marketing Authorization Application for its developmental lupus renal disease treatment Riquent (abetimus sodium) from the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) consideration.

Riquent, which was developed to address renal disease in lupus sufferers, has already been evaluated in 13 clinical studies that enrolled more than 800 patients. Results indicate that the drug reduces the number of autoimmune antibodies to double stranded DNA that characterize the condition. The firm added that data generated from the company's previous Phase II/III and Phase III trials indicates that patients with lower self-antibody levels experienced fewer disease flare ups.

La Jolla said that withdrawing the MAA would enable it to compile the additional data requested by the EMEA during its preliminary assessment. The firm added that it believed that ongoing studies, which were initiated in the summer (Marketletter August 14), would satisfy the request, but that it would not complete them within the time frame dictated by the Agency's regulations. It went on to say that it would refile the MAA when its current clinical assessment program was completed.