Saturday 8 November 2025

La Jolla seeks EMEA ok to withdraw Riquent MAA

22 October 2006

US drug developer La Jolla Pharmaceutical says that it has requested the withdrawal of its Marketing Authorization Application for its developmental lupus renal disease treatment Riquent (abetimus sodium) from the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) consideration.

Riquent, which was developed to address renal disease in lupus sufferers, has already been evaluated in 13 clinical studies that enrolled more than 800 patients. Results indicate that the drug reduces the number of autoimmune antibodies to double stranded DNA that characterize the condition. The firm added that data generated from the company's previous Phase II/III and Phase III trials indicates that patients with lower self-antibody levels experienced fewer disease flare ups.

La Jolla said that withdrawing the MAA would enable it to compile the additional data requested by the EMEA during its preliminary assessment. The firm added that it believed that ongoing studies, which were initiated in the summer (Marketletter August 14), would satisfy the request, but that it would not complete them within the time frame dictated by the Agency's regulations. It went on to say that it would refile the MAA when its current clinical assessment program was completed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze