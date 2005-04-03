LabCorp to buy Esoterix for $150M

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Esoterix, a provider of specialty reference testing, and its subsidiaries, for approximately $150.0 million in cash. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005.

Thomas Mac Mahon, LabCorp's chief executive, commented: "the addition of Esoterix, including the highly-regarded brands like Cytometry Associates, Endocrine Sciences, Colorado Coagulation Consultants and Allergy Testing Labs, further enhances our position as the scientific leader in the laboratory industry. Our plan is to let these excellent laboratories play a key role complementing our existing businesses in these important testing areas after the merger."