LabGenius Therapeutics

A UK-based drug discovery company pioneering the discovery of next-generation therapeutic antibodies through its proprietary EVA™ platform. The company combines machine learning, robotic automation, and synthetic biology to accelerate antibody discovery and optimization. Founded to address the complex challenges of developing multispecific antibodies, LabGenius focuses on creating selectivity-enhanced antibodies for solid tumor treatment.

Location & Foundation

Headquartered in London, UK, LabGenius was founded by Dr. James Field and has been operational since the early 2020s. The company operates from state-of-the-art facilities that house its automated discovery infrastructure.

Therapy Areas & Modalities

LabGenius specializes in oncology, specifically targeting solid tumors with novel antibody therapeutics. The company's EVA™ platform is modality and format-agnostic, enabling the development of complex therapeutic antibodies including multispecifics. Their approach delivers complete on/off killing selectivity for enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

Key Personnel

Dr. James Field: Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Leadership team with extensive experience in biotechnology and machine learning applications

Funding History

LabGenius has raised £58 million to date, including a £35 million Series B round in May 2024 led by M Ventures. Previous investors include Atomico, Kindred Capital, Lux Capital, Obvious Ventures, and Octopus Ventures.





FAQ Section

What is the company's core science, platform, or technology?

LabGenius's biotech platform centers on EVA™, a highly automated discovery engine combining machine learning algorithms with robotic experimentation. This drug discovery technology enables rapid identification and co-optimization of complex therapeutic antibodies across multiple properties. The platform's mechanism of action involves iterative design-build-test cycles that optimize antibody performance through AI-driven evolution, representing a significant innovation in therapeutic platform development.

What diseases or therapeutic areas does the company focus on?

The company's therapeutic pipeline focuses primarily on oncology, specifically solid tumor indications. LabGenius addresses unmet medical needs in cancer treatment through selectivity-enhanced antibodies that provide superior killing profiles compared to conventional approaches.

What programs and products are in the pipeline?

LabGenius maintains a pipeline overview of selectivity-enhanced antibodies in various development stages. While specific clinical pipeline details are proprietary, the company is advancing multiple preclinical programs toward clinical development, with lead assets designed for solid tumor treatment.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

Recent press releases include a new collaboration with Sanofi announced in December 2025 for multiple AI/ML-driven antibody optimization programs. The company has also presented data at major conferences including ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025, demonstrating continued progress in clinical development.

What partnerships, collaborations, or licensing agreements does the company have?

LabGenius has established strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies including two separate collaborations with Sanofi. These licensing agreements focus on antibody optimization and development, with industry partners providing validation of the company's innovative approach.

What is the company's funding history and financial position?

The company has secured significant venture capital funding totaling £58 million across multiple rounds. The Series B financing of £35 million provides substantial runway for advancing programs toward clinical trials and expanding the EVA™ platform capabilities.

Who is the leadership team, and what is their track record?

The executive team is led by founder Dr. James Field, who brings extensive experience in biotechnology and machine learning applications. The scientific advisory board includes recognized experts in antibody engineering and oncology drug development.