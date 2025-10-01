Laboratorios Cusi found guilty patent infringement on Otsuka's

Spanish company Laboratorios Cusi has been found guilty of infringement of patents held by Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical for its glaucoma product carteolol. A Spanish district court concluded that Otsuka's patent on the drug was still valid and accordingly ordered Cusi to stop manufacturing and marketing the drug, or importing it for sale. In addition, Cusi was ordered to pay damages to Otsuka and acknowledge the court's decision in a national newspaper.
