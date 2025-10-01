Labour Would Review UK PPRS, MCA, ABPI Told

Although an incoming Labour government would want to maintain the UK pharmaceutical industry's prominent position, it would also want to review the drug approval process, notably the Medicines Control Agency, and look at the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme, shadow health minister Kevin Barron told an Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry public relations conference this month.

Labour, he said, wants to support, encourage and build on the industry's achievements, and hopes to work together with it to maintain and improve the infrastructure and relationships that have been the cornerstone of the industry's success since the National Health Service began.

Balance Of PPRS Questioned However, among the platitudes and praise in his speech to the meeting, Mr Barron had a few barbs. For example, in considering the PPRS, he noted that he was not sure that the balance of support for advertising and promotion of drug products is right, and he would want to look at how the PPRS encourages research and controls promotional activities.