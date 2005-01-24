Lack of effective treatments for chronic hep B and C, markets driven by cost: study

The World Health Organization estimates that a third of the world's population has been exposed to hepatitis B (HBV), with 350-400 million chronically-infected patients. It puts the number of people chronically infected with hepatitis C (HCV) at a further 200 million, but fewer than one third of patients with either chronic hepatitis B (CHB) or C (CHC) are actually receiving treatment, reports Datamonitor.

With 7.5 million chronic carriers in the world's seven major markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, UK and USA), HCV is more common than HBV, historically due to transmission through contaminated blood or blood products and now the result of shared utentils for intravenous drug use, it says.