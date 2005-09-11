"Lack of focus" in Indian biotech, says OECD

Government-funded biotechnology laboratories and departments in India currently lack focus, and a mechanism is needed to help set priorities in their R&D work programs, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In general, limited efforts have been made to collect statistics in this sector, one reason being a lack of consensus in India on a definition of biotechnology, and this must be evolved, says the OECD. The Department of Biotechnology, or another relevant agency, should urgently initiate a data-collection exercise, especially for biotechnology-related allocations at the individual institute/laboratory level and on patent data, using International Patent Classification details, it adds.

A large number of Indian government agencies deal with biotechnology, and this has led to duplication of research funding and a lack of co-ordination. This needs to be addressed urgently, says the OECD, adding that, once the core areas of competencies have been identified, efforts need to be undertaken to attract star scientists back to the country. Also, small and medium-sized enterprises need more support in order to face intense competition from multinationals, while policies must be developed or articulated better to deal with various technology-inherent and technology-transcending risks.