"Lack of focus" in Indian biotech, says OECD

Government-funded biotechnology laboratories and departments in India currently lack focus, and a mechanism is needed to help set priorities in their R&D work programs, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
In general, limited efforts have been made to collect statistics in this sector, one reason being a lack of consensus in India on a definition of biotechnology, and this must be evolved, says the OECD. The Department of Biotechnology, or another relevant agency, should urgently initiate a data-collection exercise, especially for biotechnology-related allocations at the individual institute/laboratory level and on patent data, using International Patent Classification details, it adds.
A large number of Indian government agencies deal with biotechnology, and this has led to duplication of research funding and a lack of co-ordination. This needs to be addressed urgently, says the OECD, adding that, once the core areas of competencies have been identified, efforts need to be undertaken to attract star scientists back to the country. Also, small and medium-sized enterprises need more support in order to face intense competition from multinationals, while policies must be developed or articulated better to deal with various technology-inherent and technology-transcending risks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze