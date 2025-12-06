The company has described its core focus as precision degradation of cell-surface targets using bispecific biologics rather than small-molecule degraders.

Its platform, SureTAC, is built around induced proximity between a membrane target and an E3 ligase to drive ubiquitination and downstream internalization and lysosomal degradation of the target. The company describes this as a way to go beyond receptor “blocking” by actively reducing surface protein levels, potentially expanding the range of addressable targets in cancer and immune-mediated disease.

Laigo Bio was launched through work involving Oncode Institute, ArgoBio, and academic founders including Madelon Maurice (UMC Utrecht), with early scientific collaboration spanning UMC Utrecht and the Oncode Institute. Company communications have also referenced early public-private funding support in the Netherlands to advance lead optimization and development-candidate nomination activities for SureTAC molecules.

In December 2025, Laigo Bio announced an €11.5 million seed financing to accelerate development of its SureTAC platform and progress oncology programs toward the clinic, while advancing immunology candidates targeting autoimmune disease and graft rejection. The round was described as co-led by Kurma Partners and Curie Capital, with a syndicate of European life science investors, and included the appointment of Matthew Baker as chief executive officer.