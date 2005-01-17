LAM Pharma to buy Chinese drug firm in $14M deal

USA-headquartered LAM Pharmaceuticals, a biomedical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel wound-healing and transdermal drug delivery systems, has signed a provisional agreement to acquire drugmaker New World Kellerton, based in Xinyang, China, in a transaction valued at around $14 million. Under the provisional deal, LAM will acquire a 51% interest for about $7 million in cash. The remaining 49%, valued at $6.85 million, will be settled by the issue of shares once LAM's market price reaches a minimum $0.30 per share, with a maximum of 10% of the balance being converted in any 30 day period. New World is developing markets for two products: Hipreomycin, an anti-tuberculosis drug approved in China and India; and Shao-Bei, a recently-approved injectable hemorrhoid treatment.