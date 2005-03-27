Laquinimod in MS data now published

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Swedish firm Active Biotech say that the final report of a Phase II clinical trial with their multiple sclerosis drug laquinimod has been published in the journal Neurology (vol 54, no 6). In June 2004, Teva and Active Biotech signed an agreement for the future global development and commercialization of the drug.

The objective of the concluded Phase II study was to evaluate the efficacy of two doses of laquinimod compared to placebo in relapsing MS patients, based on its ability to suppress the development of active lesions, as well as its safety and tolerability. It was concluded that daily treatment with laquinimod at a dose of 0.3mg reduced the mean cumulative number of active lesions 44% compared to placebo (p=less than 0.05). Its safety profile was very favorable; there were no clinical signs of undesired inflammatory manifestations.