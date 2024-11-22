Larmag Nine Month Results

- Swedish company Larmag International, formerly Fermenta, has improved its nine-month profits after financial items to 11 million kroner ($1.5 million), a rise of over 250% compared to last year. Turnover grew 5% to 362 million kroner. The improvement was due to savings in administrative costs at Fermenta Pharmaceutical, which reduced its deficit from 12 million kroner to 5 million kroner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze