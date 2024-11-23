Late News: Romozin Approved In UK

As the Marketletter went to press, Glaxo Wellcome announced that it hadbeen granted approval in the UK for Romozin (troglitazone), the antidiabetic agent it licenses from Sankyo of Japan. The UK clearance is the first stage in getting the drug on the market throughout the European Union. The firm has said it will launch it "in the second half of 1997" (see also page 2).