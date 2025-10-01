Late-Spring Vote On Senate Insurance Bill

US Senate Republicans have agreed to allow a late-Spring vote on Senators Nancy Kassebaum and Edward kennedy's health insurance bill, but Senate Democratic leader Tom Daschle says the two-month delay would give special interests time to mount an advertising campaign against the reforms.

The legislation has such strong bipartisan support that it would pass "in a flash" if brought to the floor immediately, he said; his fear is that the special interests will do what they did to health care two years ago. The vote will be held some time between April 15 and May 3, according to Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who determines the Senate's schedule.