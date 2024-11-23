Latvia To Spend More On Health

Latvian Health Minister Viktors Jaksons says extra money will be foundto raise health spending 9% in 1998, and health programs will not be cut, reports The Baltic Times. However, inflation has hit real-term spending in recent years.

Health spending stood at 4.18% of Gross Domestic Product in 1996 and 4.01% in 1997, and is forecast at 3.52% for 1998.