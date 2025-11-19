LATVIAN DRUG APPRO RULES CHANGED

According to the new Latvian pharmaceuticals law, based largely on German legislation, drugs will not be permitted onto the market just because they have already been registered in the former Soviet Union, the European Union, Israel, Japan, the USA or Canada after December 1994. Products previously approved in the ex-Soviet Union as well as in Latvia are the only exemptions to this. Moreover, reports the Balkan Press, the range of drugs will be narrowed still further, to only preparations approved in Latvia. Changes in supply structure are also forecast.