Launch of Sepracor's Lunesta delayed

The USA's Sepracor says that the launch of its Lunesta (eszopiclone) for the treatment of insomnia will not take place in January, as expected, as the US Drug Enforcement Administration's process for formally classifying the agent as a Schedule IV controlled substance is not yet complete.

The firm anticipates that the product, a non-benzodiazepine hypnotic, will be introduced in the USA during the first quarter of 2005. Shares dipped 1.8%, closing at $58.28 on January 11, the day of the announcement.