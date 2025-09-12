LB Pharmaceuticals

Its lead candidate, LB-102, is an oral reformulation of the antipsychotic amisulpride, designed for once-daily dosing with improved brain penetration. The company aims to provide efficacy comparable to existing therapies with a lower risk of metabolic and sedation-related side effects.

In early 2025, LB reported positive Phase II trial results in schizophrenia. Patients showed statistically significant improvement in symptoms across all dose groups, with minimal weight gain and a favorable tolerability profile. A pivotal Phase III study in acute schizophrenia is planned to begin in Q1 2026, with data expected in H2 2027. In parallel, a Phase II trial in bipolar depression is expected to launch in Q1 2026, with readout anticipated in 2028. Development of a long-acting injectable version is also underway to address treatment adherence.

To fund these late-stage programs, LB filed for a $100 million Nasdaq IPO in August 2025, with pricing set at $14–$16 per share. If fully subscribed, the raise could reach up to $263 million. The company is led by CEO Heather Turner, who joined in 2025 following restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and extending cash runway.