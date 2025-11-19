Leciva 1995 first-half results

- Czech pharmaceutical company Leciva recorded receipts of 2 billion koruna ($74.1 million) in the first half of 1995, about the same as in the year-earlier period, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Leciva's turnover was 3.85 billion in 1994, 73% of which was generated in the Czech Republic, 19% in Slovakia and 8% from exports to the CIS, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The firm will reduce the price of some of its medicines as of October 1 this year, and more price falls or increases can be expected from April 1, 1996.