Leciva results

- The Leciva pharmaceutical company, which is based in the Czech capital Prague, recorded gross profits of 314 million koruna ($11.9 million) in the first half of the current fiscal year, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Pharmaceutical sales in the current year are expected to reach around 4.5 billion koruna.

The firm plans to invest 300 million koruna each year until 1998 in product and technology development, according to the report.

Two thirds of Leciva's company property is currently owned by the Czech National Property Fund. Leciva has indicated that it wants to earmark 39% of its shares for a future strategic partner. The value of Leciva stock on the Prague Stock Exchange on September 12 was 2,675 koruna per share.