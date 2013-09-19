LEEM to host gathering of French-speaking health ministers

The French drug industry association (LEEM) is holding its annual meeting with health ministers from 50 French-speaking countries on May 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, to coincide with the World Health Organization's general assembly. The event is described by the drug industry sponsors as "an annual reunion of exchange and dialog."

The LEEM's director of European and international affairs, Beatrice Kressmann, told the Marketletter that the idea is to allow a platform for discussions about access to medicines and to health care in developing countries. Since 1998, Ms Kressman added, the meetings have taken a more formal approach, with a dedicated theme and speakers who are invited to launch a discussion.