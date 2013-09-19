LEEM to host gathering of French-speaking health ministers

The French drug industry association (LEEM) is holding its annual meeting with health ministers from 50 French-speaking countries on May 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, to coincide with the World Health Organization's general assembly. The event is described by the drug industry sponsors as "an annual reunion of exchange and dialog."
The LEEM's director of European and international affairs, Beatrice Kressmann, told the Marketletter that the idea is to allow a platform for discussions about access to medicines and to health care in developing countries. Since 1998, Ms Kressman added, the meetings have taken a more formal approach, with a dedicated theme and speakers who are invited to launch a discussion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze