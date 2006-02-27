Legal action against Pall Corp by Innovata

Nottingham, UK-based Innovata says that, as part of ongoing legal action brought against Pall Corp by Innovata's subsidiary, Quadrant, for breach of contract, Pall has, at a late stage in the proceedings, indicated its intention to apply to the Court for permission to introduce a counterclaim. Innovata's initial view of this proposed counterclaim is that it is without merit and Innovata continues to pursue its substantial claim against Pall.
