Lehman analysts' views on FDA's pending decision for Shire's NRP104

Analysts at broker Lehman Brothers say they expect the US Food and Drug Administration to grant an approvable letter, requiring limited additional data/work on October 6 (the review date set under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act), and a full approval in early 2007, for UK firm Shire Pharmaceuticals' attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug candidate, NRP104. "History tells us the FDA has never before granted full approval to an ADHD drug on its 10 month PDUFA date," they said.

The analysts continued: "our base case assumes a slow ramp in NRP104 sales as Shire continue to push the more profitable Adderall XR [mixed amphetamine salts] until effective patent expiry in April 2009. A major determinant of NRP104's success will be the schedule category granted by the DEA [Drug Enforcement Agency]. This process usually takes up to two months. Shire and New River are aiming for a schedule category lower than Adderall XR. Our forecasts assume NRP104 schedule is no better."