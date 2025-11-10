Leiner Davis Builds Third Factory In Brazil

Australian-owned Leiner Davis Gelatin has announced plans to invest $20 million in its third manufacturing plant in Brazil, with this expected to be located in the state of Goias. The plant is scheduled for completion in 1997, and will have a capacity for 3,000 tons of gelatin a year.

LDG currently produces around 35% of the gelatin requirements of Brazil, estimated at 5,000 tons annually. This market is said to be growing at 2%-3% a year worldwide. The group has factories in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. In its Latin American factories alone, the group produces some 15,000 tons of gelatin, of which around 12,000 tons are exported to 90 other countries.