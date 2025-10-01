Leiras Up For Sale Says Huhtamaki

Finnish company Huhtamaki, which is marking its 75th anniversary, has put its pharmaceuticals business Leiras up for sale in order to concentrate on its food-related business. The firm says that negotiations for divestment are underway. Industry analysts are suggesting that the most likely buyer might be Pharmacia & Upjohn and that the deal could be worth between 1.5 billion Finnish markka ($325.5 million) and 2 billion markka.
The cost of R&D and the downward pressure on drug pricing due to health care providers' cost-saving programs have been factors in the decision to divest.
"Leiras has an excellent track record and interesting prospects, but the cost of remaining independent is going up," said Timo Peltola, Huhtamaki's chief executive. Last year, Leiras' R&D expenditure was in excess of 20% of net sales. The international marketing of new products equally demands substantial inputs and an extensive organization, he said, adding: "we think Leiras' potential will be best realized as a specialized unit within a major international pharmaceutical company."
