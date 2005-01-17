LEO Pharma and Stiefel Labs sign marketing deal

US firm Stiefel Laboratories, the world's largest independent pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology, and Denmark's LEO Pharma have entered into a marketing agreement for the former's new topical anti-acne prescription product, comprising lindamycin, 1% and benzoyl peroxide 5% (US tradename Duac), in the Nordic region.
Commenting on the deal, Ernst Lunding, LEO Pharma's president, noted that "the addition of Stiefel's excellent product to LEO Pharma's product portfolio will reinforce the company's already strong position in the Nordic region. Moreover, the product adds an innovative treatment possibility for the many acne sufferers in the Nordic countries."
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