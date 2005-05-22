LES meeting highlights successful deal-making with Japan drug majors

While the Japanese economy may have struggled over a decade, there are still deals being made between American biotechnology companies and Japanese corporate partners, according to presentations made at the recent meeting of the Licensing Executives Society (representing the USA and Canada).

In a mini-plenary session, executives from Japan's Kyowa Pharmaceuticals and USA-based Medarex spoke of recent deals between their companies and why alliances are better served with flexibility and adaptability. Kyowa's general counsel and vice president, Joseph Brindisi, commented: "I once heard that the meaning of 'Win, Win' at (a huge American company) meant 'we've kicked their *** twice.' That's not what we call a flexible alliance."