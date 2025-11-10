Less Equals More For Hawaii-based Cyanotech

Promising Hawaii, USA-based bio-technology company Cyanotech Corp was working on many projects, but ended in a financial quagmire at the turn of the decade. In fact, the company's president Gerald Cysewski told the Honolulu Advertiser, Cyanotech was working on too many products all at once - "and doing none of them well." Since then, it has tightened up.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Cyanotech earned $769,000 or 6 cents per share, on sales reaching a record $4.2 million, up 54% on the previous year. Moreover, the company's stock, which slid to 25 cents/share in 1992, is now trading at the $2 level.

The pivotal year was 1992 when, in a management shake-up, Dr Cysewski, himself a scientist, was named president and chief executive. It also helped that holders of $1.7 million of debt agreed to convert their holdings into preferred stock, which carries no obligation to repay, comments the Advertiser.