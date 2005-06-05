Lesson from pharma whistleblowers: PLoS Medicine roundtable

The US Prescription Drug User Fee Act should be abolished and there needs to be an independent authority for those in charge of drug safety, according to Food and Drug Administration safety officer David Graham.

"The pharma-FDA complex has to be dismantled, and the American people have to insist on that otherwise we're going to have disasters like Vioxx (Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor rofecoxib) that happen in the future," Dr Graham has told a roundtable meeting of pharmaceutical industry whistleblowers, convened by PLoS Medicine, the open-access journal published by the nonprofit Public Library of Science.

Dr Graham, who made a highly controversial testimony before the US Senate Finance Committee hearing on Vioxx (Marketletter November 29, 2004), was attending the roundtable meeting in his own capacity and not as a representative of the FDA. He said his experience had been of a single individual against the "tide" of "an entire institution whose mission is to approve drugs and make industry happy."